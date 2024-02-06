All sections
NewsAugust 24, 2021

Bollinger Mill intermittently closed for masonry work

Sarah Yenesel
Mary Berkbigler, left, and Helen Holmes, both of Jackson, explore the covered bridge at the Bollinger Mill State Historic Site during the Summer Fun Day event June 1, 2019, in Burfordville.Southeast Missourian file

Bollinger Mill State Historic Site, a Cape Girardeau County landmark, will be intermittently closed to the public for an indefinite amount of weeks as it undergoes masonry work, according to historic site supervisor Murial Zachary.

The bridge and outdoor park space will still be open.

The overall restoration project has been ongoing since April, and Zachary said it is expected to finish in April next year. The project will further stabilize the foundation and retaining walls on the south side of the mill located in Burfordville.

Bollinger Mill was built and completed by a team led by George Frederick Bollinger in the early 1800s on the Whitewater River. It has been restored as an operating, water-powered grist mill.

The mill was recently featured on a U.S. Postal Service 2021 stamp to commemorate Missouri's bicentennial.

To check whether the mill is open, Zachary said to check the website www.mostateparks.com/park/bollinger-mill-state-historic-site or call (573) 243-4591.

