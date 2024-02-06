Bollinger Mill intermittently closed for masonry work

Bollinger Mill State Historic Site, a Cape Girardeau County landmark, will be intermittently closed to the public for an indefinite amount of weeks as it undergoes masonry work, according to historic site supervisor Murial Zachary.

The bridge and outdoor park space will still be open.

The overall restoration project has been ongoing since April, and Zachary said it is expected to finish in April next year. The project will further stabilize the foundation and retaining walls on the south side of the mill located in Burfordville.