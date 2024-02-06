Bollinger Mill hosts first community event Saturday

Sunshine dried the lingering mud puddles not a moment too soon for families eager to picnic and play football during the first outdoor Summer Fun Day sponsored by Missouri State Parks on Saturday at Bollinger Mill State Historic Site in Burfordville.

All four floors of the 19th century water-powered mill resting on its original 1825 foundation were open to self-guided touring. Lawn games also were set up, stationed next to two food trucks: Sugar Chic Creamery and Straight Line Swine BBQ.

Missouri’s oldest covered bridge — construction began in 1858 — adjacent to the mill also was open for touring.

One of three full-time staff members Muriel Zachary, Missouri State Parks park/historic site specialist III, said when it was functioning, the mill would’ve been the community-gathering place.

“So to get back to the feeling of that, we wanted to have some events that leaned in that direction,” Zachary said. “So far, it’s going very well. It seems very positive.”

Zachary said she had no idea how many people to expect Saturday.

“We have actually been flooded so many times this year,” she said. “We were hoping for maybe around 200. That was our goal, and if we get more than that, it’s just icing on the cake.”

She said the person who first founded the mill on the site in 1800 was one of the founders of the area — George Frederick Bollinger. He and several of his brothers were founders in the area, Zachary said, before Missouri became a state, and several of the brothers built mills, she said.

And since the first mill built in 1800, “there’s been a mill in operation here almost continuously,” Zachary said.

But with the mill no longer in operation, she said the main objective is to preserve the building and the bridge.

“Because it’s been here for 150 years and we hope for another 150 years,” Zachary said, adding the structure of the bridge is original.