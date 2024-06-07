Bollinger County woman sentenced to 4 years in prison for perjury

Michelle Kaempfer of Glen Allen was sentenced to four years in prison Thursday, June 6, for perjury.
Kaempfer was accused of telling a series of elaborate lies and fabricating evidence in trying to frame another woman on multiple crimes, including harassment. The lies included false accusations of sexual assault, which Kaempfer tried to convince authorities were sent to her house by the perjury victim. The charges against the victim were dismissed, and law enforcement began to uncover Kaempfer’s lies.
Kaempfer also pleaded guilty to charges of forgery, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, first-degree harassment and making a false report in May, according to online court records. She received four years for each charge, but they will run concurrently. She also received credit for 25 days served.
The case included escalating accusations against another woman. Kaempfer made statements to police that men had tried to break into her home, setting up a narrative that the mother of her fiance’s child was trying to intimidate her in retaliation for her getting a protection order. Kaempfer is alleged to have sent false texts from an unknown number to herself and others, claiming the threats were coming from the fiance’s ex.
She also made false claims that the “threats” got her fired from Advance School District, where she never worked; and that it cost her a promotion at a local hospital, where she gave police the name of a supervisor who did not exist.
In January, Kaempfer stated that two unidentified men broke into her house through a window, with one of the men later sexually assaulting her. Among the evidence collected was a framed wedding picture that had the word “No Cops” written on it. Kaempfer admitted to staging the evidence.
The probable-cause statement in the case stated, “Throughout this investigation, an unprecedented amount of lies, false statements and fabricated evidence in reference to multiple felony investigations has been found and documented.”
