NewsAugust 19, 2022
Bollinger County woman dies in single-car wreck
A Sedgewickville, Missouri, woman died in a single-car wreck Wednesday morning in Bollinger County.

Ena Mayberry, 62, was killed after her vehicle ran off the right side of the road on Missouri Highway B and struck a tree, according to a state Highway Patrol report. She was wearing a seat belt, the report stated.

Mayberry was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

