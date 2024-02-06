Bollinger County woman dies in single-car wreck

A Sedgewickville, Missouri, woman died in a single-car wreck Wednesday morning in Bollinger County.
Ena Mayberry, 62, was killed after her vehicle ran off the right side of the road on Missouri Highway B and struck a tree, according to a state Highway Patrol report. She was wearing a seat belt, the report stated.
Mayberry was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.