Bollinger County woman charged with January murder

NewsAugust 26, 2022

The Bollinger County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has charged another suspect with murder in the death of Brandon Stephens, 28, of Patton, Missouri, earlier this year. Dana Cureton was arrested by Bollinger County sheriff's deputies Thursday and charged with second-degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance, Sheriff Casey Graham said in a news release...

Southeast Missourian
The Bollinger County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has charged another suspect with murder in the death of Brandon Stephens, 28, of Patton, Missouri, earlier this year.

Dana Cureton was arrested by Bollinger County sheriff's deputies Thursday and charged with second-degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance, Sheriff Casey Graham said in a news release.

Cureton is the second person, along with Christopher Wolk, to be charged with murder in the investigation. Wolk was arrested and charged earlier this month.

The sheriff's office began the death investigation Jan. 2 after being dispatched to a residence in Sedgewickville, Missouri, where they found Stephens unresponsive, Graham said. He was declared dead at the scene.

Forensic testing determined fentanyl was a contributing factor in Stephens's death, Graham said. After further investigation, the sheriff's office alleged Wolk and Cureton were responsible for distributing fentanyl to Stephens.

Cureton is being held on a $500,000 cash only bond.

