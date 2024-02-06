Bollinger County woman charged with January murder

The Bollinger County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has charged another suspect with murder in the death of Brandon Stephens, 28, of Patton, Missouri, earlier this year.

Dana Cureton was arrested by Bollinger County sheriff's deputies Thursday and charged with second-degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance, Sheriff Casey Graham said in a news release.

Cureton is the second person, along with Christopher Wolk, to be charged with murder in the investigation. Wolk was arrested and charged earlier this month.