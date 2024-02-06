Bollinger County voters approve Proposition 1 for road maintenance

Bollinger County voted in favor of Proposition 2, which will impose a count-wide sales tax of 3% on all tangible personal property retail sales of adult-use marijuana sold in the county. There were 551 "yes" votes and 282 "no" votes.

Meadow Heights School Board: Incumbents Dennis R. Mouser, Lindsey Davis Petton and Mary "Kathi" Miinch were reelected to the board. Mouser received 207 votes; Petton received 207 votes; and Miinch received 207 votes. Four candidates vied for three open seats. Also running was Gena G. Welker, who received 161 votes.

Woodland School Board: Only two candidates filed for three open seats -- incumbents Douglas Lindley and Siara (Roberts) Hulvey. Lindley received 255 votes and Hulvey received 267 votes. Several people were running as write-in candidates; Daniel Heuring is the unofficial winner of the write-ins.

Sedgewickville: Merri Mungle was the only candidate who filed for one of two open seats on the village board. Mungle received eight votes.

