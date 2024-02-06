Bollinger County voters approve Proposition 1 for road maintenance

In the municipal election Tuesday, April 4, Bollinger County residents voted in favor of Proposition 1, which will impose a countywide sales tax of one-half of 1% (0.005) for improving county roads and bridges, including, but not limited to, bringing all gravel roads up to minimum standards, extending chat coverage, maintaining crowning and water sheds, purchasing culverts and equipment, and training employees. There were 489 "yes" votes and 351 "no" votes.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.