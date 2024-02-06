All sections
NewsApril 5, 2023

Bollinger County voters approve Proposition 1 for road maintenance

Mary Layton

In the municipal election Tuesday, April 4, Bollinger County residents voted in favor of Proposition 1, which will impose a countywide sales tax of one-half of 1% (0.005) for improving county roads and bridges, including, but not limited to, bringing all gravel roads up to minimum standards, extending chat coverage, maintaining crowning and water sheds, purchasing culverts and equipment, and training employees. There were 489 "yes" votes and 351 "no" votes.

  • Bollinger County voted in favor of Proposition 2, which will impose a count-wide sales tax of 3% on all tangible personal property retail sales of adult-use marijuana sold in the county. There were 551 "yes" votes and 282 "no" votes.
  • Meadow Heights School Board: Incumbents Dennis R. Mouser, Lindsey Davis Petton and Mary "Kathi" Miinch were reelected to the board. Mouser received 207 votes; Petton received 207 votes; and Miinch received 207 votes. Four candidates vied for three open seats. Also running was Gena G. Welker, who received 161 votes.
  • Woodland School Board: Only two candidates filed for three open seats -- incumbents Douglas Lindley and Siara (Roberts) Hulvey. Lindley received 255 votes and Hulvey received 267 votes. Several people were running as write-in candidates; Daniel Heuring is the unofficial winner of the write-ins.
  • Marble Hill: Incumbent Alderman Tim McCain ran unopposed for one open seat in Ward 1. And incumbent Alderman Charles Fisher Sr. ran unopposed for one open seat in Ward 2. McCain received 31 votes and Fisher received 39 votes.
  • Sedgewickville: Merri Mungle was the only candidate who filed for one of two open seats on the village board. Mungle received eight votes.
  • Glen Allen: Voters authorized the village of Glen Allen to forgo annual elections for a period of six years beginning in the April 2024 election if the number of candidates who have filed for a particular office is equal to the number of positions in the office to be filled by the election. There were four "yes" votes and zero "no" votes.
