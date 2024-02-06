All sections
NewsApril 7, 2023

Bollinger County tornado victims identified

The Bollinger County (Missouri) Coroner’s Office released the names of the five people killed Wednesday, April 5, when a tornado ripped through rural towns in the area. The five — Glenn Burcks, 62; Susan Sullivan, 57; Jimmy Skaggs, 37; Michael McCoy, 18; and Destinee Koenig, 16 — were killed by the twister early Wednesday...

Nathan English
The Shipley family mourns the loss of loved ones at a prayer vigil on Wednesday, April 5, who were killed by the tornado.
The Shipley family mourns the loss of loved ones at a prayer vigil on Wednesday, April 5, who were killed by the tornado.Megan Burke

The Bollinger County (Missouri) Coroner’s Office released the names of the five people killed Wednesday, April 5, when a tornado ripped through rural towns in the area.

The five — Glenn Burcks, 62; Susan Sullivan, 57; Jimmy Skaggs, 37; Michael McCoy, 18; and Destinee Koenig, 16 — were killed by the twister early Wednesday. Sullivan was Skaggs’ aunt and the maternal grandmother of Koenig. According to Koenig’s obituary, the New Madrid High School sophomore was dating McCoy, and they were together when the tornado hit.

Koenig was an “animal person,” her obituary said. She “had a tender spot for all animals, especially cats and dogs.”

Sullivan’s obituary stated she was a Head Start teacher for nearly 15 years. She loved playing with her dog, Baby, in her free time.

Skaggs’ obituary described him as the “life of the party.” He loved taking pictures.

At the time of publication, McCoy and Burcks have not had published obituaries.

According to the state Highway Patrol, the five victims were in a mobile home (or adjacent camper) when the tornado moved through the area.

The mobile home essentially detonated due to the impact of the tornado. A few scattered possessions and the metal chassis were all that remained.

A prayer vigil was held Wednesday for the storm victims at Magnolia Park in Marble Hill, Missouri. U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley was among those in attendance.

The National Weather Service rated the twister as an EF-2 with a peak wind speed of 130 miles per hour. The tornado was 150 yards wide at its largest point and traveled 22.3 miles. It was the deadliest tornado in the state since 2011.

According to meteorological reports, the funnel cloud touched down at 3:22 a.m., about 5 miles west of Marble Hill, heading northeast.

Along with those killed, the storm injured five and destroyed more than a dozen homes in the county’s Glen Allen and Grassy areas. A local fire station and church were also destroyed in the storm.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

