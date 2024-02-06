Bollinger County tornado victims identified

The Bollinger County (Missouri) Coroner’s Office released the names of the five people killed Wednesday, April 5, when a tornado ripped through rural towns in the area.

The five — Glenn Burcks, 62; Susan Sullivan, 57; Jimmy Skaggs, 37; Michael McCoy, 18; and Destinee Koenig, 16 — were killed by the twister early Wednesday. Sullivan was Skaggs’ aunt and the maternal grandmother of Koenig. According to Koenig’s obituary, the New Madrid High School sophomore was dating McCoy, and they were together when the tornado hit.

Koenig was an “animal person,” her obituary said. She “had a tender spot for all animals, especially cats and dogs.”

Sullivan’s obituary stated she was a Head Start teacher for nearly 15 years. She loved playing with her dog, Baby, in her free time.

Skaggs’ obituary described him as the “life of the party.” He loved taking pictures.

At the time of publication, McCoy and Burcks have not had published obituaries.