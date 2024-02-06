All sections
NewsMarch 30, 2022

Bollinger County teacher charged with alleged sex crimes involving student

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

An elementary school teacher in Bollinger County has been charged with a felony involving sexual contact with a student.

Missouri court records indicate Rachel Baker of Glen Allen, Missouri, listed as an elementary teacher on the Woodland School District's website, was charged with the alleged crime.

A warrant was issued for her arrest Saturday.

Court records list Ted Liszewski as Baker's attorney.

The case will be in front of Judge Alan Buessink, and a hearing has been set for next month.

Local News

