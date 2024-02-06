An elementary school teacher in Bollinger County has been charged with a felony involving sexual contact with a student.
Missouri court records indicate Rachel Baker of Glen Allen, Missouri, listed as an elementary teacher on the Woodland School District's website, was charged with the alleged crime.
A warrant was issued for her arrest Saturday.
Court records list Ted Liszewski as Baker's attorney.
The case will be in front of Judge Alan Buessink, and a hearing has been set for next month.
