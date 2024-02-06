Bollinger County students adjust to school while at home

Routine hasn’t changed that much at the Harper and Barks households. Not really. Every weekday morning, the kids get up, eat breakfast and go to school. The biggest difference is they usually don’t go any farther than the kitchen or living room to start their day.

Bollinger County schools have been closed since mid-March in response to the COVID-19 outbreak and will remain closed until at least April 24. Meanwhile, learning hasn’t stopped.

A typical school day at the Harper house starts at about 8:30 a.m. Laura Harper oversees schoolwork for her four daughters, who all attend Woodland School District. A paraprofessional at Woodland Grade School, Harper has plenty of time to spend with them since the schools are closed. Her husband, B.J., is a welder.

Their oldest daughter, Denyce, a sophomore, works independently and concentrates most of her efforts on Spanish.

Harper said she spends most of her time with the three younger girls: Karin, fifth grade; PaigeLee, fourth grade; and Isabel, second grade.

“We typically start the morning out with a devotional reading and then follow that with 30 minutes of independent reading. Then we start handwriting. The first thing I have them do is practice cursive writing. Then I have them read it back to me for comprehension,” Harper said. After that, they work on what she described as stations.

The first station is Harper’s laptop, and the second is Denyce’s Chromebook. The third station is Harper herself. The three grade schoolers rotate from one station to another. They have access to their sister’s Chromebook all morning because she does her schoolwork in the afternoons.

“On my laptop, they work on Prodigy, a math game — a wizardy thing. The kids love it,” Harper said. “On Denyce’s Chromebook, they do their reading. The two middle girls, they’re working on Reading Plus, a program where they read and answer questions. The youngest, she does the reading part of Education.com.”

Perhaps the best station is Harper herself.