Bollinger County Stray Project

Report for Feb. 26 to March 3

Every bottle has a bottom and a top. The good stuff is in the middle unless it spoils without the care needed to preserve what is inside. Left open without any nurturing, stirring, cooling or maybe cooking -- whatever is needed to preserve its contents -- can become toxic.

Caring for the ingredients of that bottle is really not that different than raising a child. To raise a stable child, you show love by teaching responsibility, stirring the pot once in a while by setting limits and giving verbal rewards. Maybe you spend more valuable time with him, doing stuff you both like to do, that will help him develop into a good and responsible adult.

Then he reaches puberty. Hormones and emotions take over and common sense can blow across the street like leaves in the wind. You wonder how this child you brought to church got into so much trouble. You thought you were teaching him how to maintain a sense of responsibility to himself and others. Then it all goes sour and he strays.

You may hate this comparison, but that is not unlike dogs when a female in the neighborhood comes into heat. The male dogs and that female have no respect for territory and will run off while you call, even if they had been obedient dogs before. The male dogs will probably fight and could even kill the other dogs interested in the female. But, generally, those male dogs will continue to follow that female until she is out of heat. Then the dogs need to find their way back home after reality hits.

Whether it's humans losing their sense of logic or a pack of dogs who discard their obedient behavior for a quick flick of pleasure, they realize at some point that they are lost and tuck their tails, hoping to get back home where life was more predictable. Food, a bed and love were the rewards.

I recently posted a missing pet on our Facebook page. It was a young dog, and the owners lived in another state. A young man, according to his grandmother, left his state to follow a female, who soon was not interested. He had brought his dog with him, but some say he abandoned the dog. Who do you believe? He said one thing. Others said another thing about how well he cared for his dog (while his young heart was playing with his logical thinking).

As in most cases like this, I do not want to be involved. I should not be expected to be involved. Everyone had a version of the story. Who was being responsible for the dog's care? What degree of love did the owner have for his dog? Why did he leave his dog behind when making yet another major move in his life?

After 10 days, if you abandon a pet and don't have proof of being responsible for the pet's care, the party caring for the pet can re-home it.

Whether you go to jail because you chose to steal from other people, etc., or if you leave on a trip, you must make clear your intentions to come back to get the pet in a very reasonable period of time that is agreed upon by both parties. Don't get me or other innocent people in the middle of your disputes. Instead, dress up in the suit of responsibility and get your life on the road to success. Don't become a stray.