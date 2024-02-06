"Since taking office, the Bollinger County Sheriff's Office has added positions and staff, which has created very close working spaces within the current sheriff's office building," Graham said. "Several staff members are currently sharing small offices, and the storage of evidence, equipment and supplies are becoming overwhelming to work around. The decision was made to develop additional office space, storage space, and a multi-use room for meetings and training. This multi-use room will be available for not only the sheriff's office but other county entities such as the coroner's office and prosecuting attorney's office."

The sheriff and his office staff have begun renovating the building.

"Members of the sheriff's office and I have agreed to complete most of the renovations ourselves so that it cuts the costs of renovations," Graham said. "If further construction is needed outside our abilities, bid proposals will be collected."

The renovations to the building are expected to be completed before Monday, Jan. 1.

"After the completion of the renovations and upgrades to the building, I plan to host an open house meet and greet with the community so that citizens have the opportunity to see the changes, as well as meet my staff and I," Graham said.

The Banner Press newspaper, which has been publishing continuously since 1881, is based at the Southeast Missourian offices on Broadway in Cape Girardeau, with writers covering news and events in the Bollinger County community. The sale of the building will have no impact on the publication schedule of the newspaper.

"We have not used the building for a few years, and it was gratifying to be able to help the community by selling to the sheriff's office, which is a great fit for them due to location," said Jon K. Rust, president of Rust Communications, the parent company of the Banner Press. "There's a lot of history in the building, and we're happy that the location will thrive — much better than we've been using it — into the future."