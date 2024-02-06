The Bollinger County Sheriff's Office will soon have more space to accommodate staff, equipment, meetings and training.
Earlier this month, the Bollinger County Commission purchased the Banner Press property across from the courthouse at 103 Walnut St. for the sheriff's office to use.
"At the time of this purchase, the Bollinger County Sheriff's Office had remaining American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant funds available," according to Sheriff Casey Graham. "After several conversations, the commission and I decided that the most effective use of the funds was to purchase this property."
The property was purchased for $35,000 with the remaining ARPA grant funds.
"ARPA grant funds were funds that were applied for and granted to Bollinger County and are not funds that were spent from the Bollinger County Sheriff's Office budget or Bollinger County's General Revenue funds," the sheriff said. "These funds were then applied for by entities within Bollinger County and dispersed to those entities by the Bollinger County commissioners."
Prior to the purchase date, Graham and the commissioners discussed the possible uses of the property.
"Since taking office, the Bollinger County Sheriff's Office has added positions and staff, which has created very close working spaces within the current sheriff's office building," Graham said. "Several staff members are currently sharing small offices, and the storage of evidence, equipment and supplies are becoming overwhelming to work around. The decision was made to develop additional office space, storage space, and a multi-use room for meetings and training. This multi-use room will be available for not only the sheriff's office but other county entities such as the coroner's office and prosecuting attorney's office."
The sheriff and his office staff have begun renovating the building.
"Members of the sheriff's office and I have agreed to complete most of the renovations ourselves so that it cuts the costs of renovations," Graham said. "If further construction is needed outside our abilities, bid proposals will be collected."
The renovations to the building are expected to be completed before Monday, Jan. 1.
"After the completion of the renovations and upgrades to the building, I plan to host an open house meet and greet with the community so that citizens have the opportunity to see the changes, as well as meet my staff and I," Graham said.
The Banner Press newspaper, which has been publishing continuously since 1881, is based at the Southeast Missourian offices on Broadway in Cape Girardeau, with writers covering news and events in the Bollinger County community. The sale of the building will have no impact on the publication schedule of the newspaper.
"We have not used the building for a few years, and it was gratifying to be able to help the community by selling to the sheriff's office, which is a great fit for them due to location," said Jon K. Rust, president of Rust Communications, the parent company of the Banner Press. "There's a lot of history in the building, and we're happy that the location will thrive — much better than we've been using it — into the future."
