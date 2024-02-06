Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, authorities safely located a 12-year-old girl who had been reported missing, according to Bollinger County Sheriff Darin W. Shell.
The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office stated Febe Weston, of Patton, Missouri, was reported missing at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday from Bollinger County Road 378, according to a news release.
A phone operator at the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office was contacted around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, but was unable to release additional information regarding who located the missing girl and where she was found.
“Sheriff [Shell] said ... [the missing girl] was safe and located by authorities,” the phone operator said.
