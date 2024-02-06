Bollinger County Sheriff's Office, DEA arrest couple in Marble Hill

Two Marble Hill, Missouri, residents were arrested Friday after a search by Bollinger County Sheriffï¿½s Office deputies and Drug Enforcement Administration agents found drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to the Sheriffï¿½s Office.

Deputies and DEA conducted a joint narcotics investigation at the home of Eric and Crystal Tucker, 609 Broadway St. in Marble Hill, and found 72 marijuana plants being grown inside the home, a butane hash oil laboratory, processed marijuana, hydrocodone and drug paraphernalia, according to the Sheriffï¿½s office.