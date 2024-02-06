All sections
NewsOctober 9, 2018

Bollinger County Sheriff's Office, DEA arrest couple in Marble Hill

Two Marble Hill, Missouri, residents were arrested Friday after a search by Bollinger County Sheriffï¿½s Office deputies and Drug Enforcement Administration agents found drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to the Sheriffï¿½s Office. Deputies and DEA conducted a joint narcotics investigation at the home of Eric and Crystal Tucker, 609 Broadway St. ...

Banner Press
Eric R. Tucker
Eric R. Tucker

Two Marble Hill, Missouri, residents were arrested Friday after a search by Bollinger County Sheriffï¿½s Office deputies and Drug Enforcement Administration agents found drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to the Sheriffï¿½s Office.

Deputies and DEA conducted a joint narcotics investigation at the home of Eric and Crystal Tucker, 609 Broadway St. in Marble Hill, and found 72 marijuana plants being grown inside the home, a butane hash oil laboratory, processed marijuana, hydrocodone and drug paraphernalia, according to the Sheriffï¿½s office.

The Tuckers were arrested and charged with manufacturing, possession and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (opioids) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Sheriffï¿½s office.

At the time of this report, the Tuckers remained in jail with bonds set at $75,000 cash or surety.

