Bollinger County Sheriff's Office, DEA arrest couple in Marble Hill

Two Marble Hill, Missouri, residents were arrested Friday after a search by Bollinger County Sheriffï¿½s Office deputies and Drug Enforcement Administration agents found drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to the Sheriffï¿½s Office.
Deputies and DEA conducted a joint narcotics investigation at the home of Eric and Crystal Tucker, 609 Broadway St. in Marble Hill, and found 72 marijuana plants being grown inside the home, a butane hash oil laboratory, processed marijuana, hydrocodone and drug paraphernalia, according to the Sheriffï¿½s office.
The Tuckers were arrested and charged with manufacturing, possession and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (opioids) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Sheriffï¿½s office.
At the time of this report, the Tuckers remained in jail with bonds set at $75,000 cash or surety.
