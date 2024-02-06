Bollinger County sheriff addresses need for law enforcement sales tax

Bollinger County commissioners recently voted to approve a half-cent law enforcement sales tax to be placed on the ballot in the April 5 election. That tax will be listed on the ballot as "Proposition A."

Although the sheriff's office has received federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to replace its fleet of patrol vehicles, Sheriff Casey Graham said he found his budget for 2022 would not be enough to cover minimum wage salaries or attract qualified personnel to the office. Graham said he currently has one road deputy per shift to cover the entire county, and he has lost several employees to other law enforcement agencies that can offer higher pay and better benefits.

"It's hard to get good people to stay here," he said. "I can't blame them."

Graham told the commissioners Bollinger County is one of the few Missouri counties that does not have a law enforcement tax.

"We're not just behind the times," he said. "We have to catch up to the times."

A sales tax would increase the Bollinger County Sheriff's Office budget by approximately $345,000 per year.

"This increased revenue would allow the sheriff's office to pay a livable wage to its employees," Graham said. "The first step that I would take, if the tax is approved, would be to increase every sheriff's office employee's pay for retention. Our deputies, dispatchers and jail staff make significantly lower salaries than surrounding counties and municipalities. A raise would allow employees to build a career at the Bollinger County Sheriff's Office and serve citizens of the county for years to come."

Graham said he would also increase the starting pay for all divisions within the sheriff's office. Starting pay for deputies, dispatchers and jailers is $11.50 per hour.

"This is much lower than most agencies in Southeast Missouri," the sheriff said. "The sheriff's office receives a grant that allows us to pay $14.42 per hour for starting deputies. However, the grant is not guaranteed every year, and that runs the risk of deputies only making $11.50 per hour. Even with this grant, the sheriff's office starting pay is significantly lower than most surrounding agencies."