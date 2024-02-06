Bollinger County Route CC reduced for bridge repairs

Route CC in Bollinger County between Highway 51 and County Road 310 will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform repairs to the bridge. The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily May 15 through Oct. 1, according to a MoDOT news release.
All work is weather permitting. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the area. For more information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
