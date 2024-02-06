Bollinger County offices settled in primary

Primary election winners in Bollinger County’s four contested races include Casey Graham for sheriff with 1,580 votes; Calvin Troxell for coroner with 1,542 votes; Tim Shelby for associate commissioner (First District) with 399 votes; and Chad Hulvey for associate commissioner (Second District) with 883 votes.

Also vying for sheriff were DeWayne Howard with 1,023 votes; and Kristin Nenninger with 341 votes.

In the coroner’s race, Amanda Lutes received 839 votes; and Billy Castile brought in 493 votes.