Bollinger County offices settled in primary

Primary election winners in Bollinger County’s four contested races include Casey Graham for sheriff with 1,580 votes; Calvin Troxell for coroner with 1,542 votes; Tim Shelby for associate commissioner (First District) with 399 votes; and Chad Hulvey for associate commissioner (Second District) with 883 votes.
Also vying for sheriff were DeWayne Howard with 1,023 votes; and Kristin Nenninger with 341 votes.
In the coroner’s race, Amanda Lutes received 839 votes; and Billy Castile brought in 493 votes.
Other candidates for associate commissioner (First District) were Kenny Trentham, 286; Tim Hastings, 163; and Denny Cato, 166. Roger VanGennip received 173 votes even though he was not eligible to win; he withdrew from the race before the ballot was printed.
And in the race for associate commissioner (Second District), other candidates were Johnnie Robins, 197; James Barker, 172; and Jerry Boyd, 278. Stash Petton received 181 votes even though he was not eligible to win; he withdrew from the race before the ballot was printed.
In the two uncontested races in Bollinger County, Ronda Elfrink received 2,371 votes for assessor; and Larry Welker received 2,452 votes for public administrator.
All of the local candidates ran on the Republican ticket. None of the Bollinger County offices will have contested races in the November election.
