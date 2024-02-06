Bollinger County Museum of Natural History will reopen in spring

MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- Despite hearsay, the Bollinger County Museum of Natural History is scheduled to reopen in the spring.
"The museum is not dead," declared Eva Dunn, museum board member. "We're in the process of re-visioning the museum's direction."
"We hope to have it opened again by the time of the 28th annual Mississippi River Valley Scenic Drive," Dunn continued. The Scenic Drive is scheduled for April 28 and 29.
In the spring of 2017, Guy Darrough ceased to be the museum's curator.
"Our mission and Guy's mission were not going in the same direction," Dunn said. "Our paths diverged, and Guy decided to go in another direction with his exhibits."
Darrough's exhibits consisted of artifacts, geological specimens and fossils, plus the only true dinosaur bones found in Missouri.
"I am moving my exhibits to the Ste. Genevieve Museum Learning Center," Darrough confirmed in a telephone interview. "The Ste. Genevieve Museum and Learning Center is scheduled to re-open in the late fall of 2018."
The dinosaur bones will be sent to the Chicago Field Museum for further study. Darrough is removing his exhibits from the Bollinger County Museum. The Bollinger County Museum plans to expand its Civil War exhibit and add other regional artifacts to compensate for the artifacts that are being moved to the Ste. Genevieve museum.
"We want to showcase everything that is good in the region," Dunn said. "There are wonderful treasures in this region.
"Did you know that the Mississippi River used to run all the way to Bell City?" Dunn asked. "There have been earthquakes, volcanoes, dinosaurs and flooding -- all within this region. Historians now believe that all three Trail of Tears paths went through Bollinger County."
The Bollinger County Museum is divided into natural history and people history, Dunn said. The natural history artifacts include geological finds, dinosaur exhibits and taxidermy. The people history includes Native American, Civil War and World War I artifacts. There are also art exhibits, including Tom Runnels' sculptures and paintings, plus, a glistening tile-designed wall hanging designed by Nancy Derton. During his lifetime, Runnels was a well-known regional artist in Bollinger County. Derton continues to create her art in Bollinger County.
The museum has a gift shop and a children's play area that boasts dinosaur toys, fossil digs (children can dig up "dinosaur bones"), coloring books and a tiny caged dinosaur children can pet -- which usually gets the little green guy to smile.
"We would love to see the local schools come back for their field trips," Dunn said. "We would also welcome volunteers who love our region's history. We're a small county with a population of about 12,000. We have few resources. All volunteers are welcome."
Between 3,500 and 5,000 visitors visit the Bollinger County Museum each year.
"Most of the visitors live within a 100-mile radius," Dunn said.
The museum, at 207 Mayfield Drive in Marble Hill, will be open Thursday through Saturday and the first Sunday of each month. Groups may schedule private showings. Ticket prices are $5 for adults and $2 for children 17 and younger. Discounts are also available for groups. For more information, call (573) 238-1174 or visit the museum's website at www.bcmnh.org.
Pertinent address:
Bollinger County Museum of Natural History, Marble Hill, Mo.
