Bollinger County Museum of Natural History will reopen in spring

MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- Despite hearsay, the Bollinger County Museum of Natural History is scheduled to reopen in the spring.

"The museum is not dead," declared Eva Dunn, museum board member. "We're in the process of re-visioning the museum's direction."

"We hope to have it opened again by the time of the 28th annual Mississippi River Valley Scenic Drive," Dunn continued. The Scenic Drive is scheduled for April 28 and 29.

In the spring of 2017, Guy Darrough ceased to be the museum's curator.

"Our mission and Guy's mission were not going in the same direction," Dunn said. "Our paths diverged, and Guy decided to go in another direction with his exhibits."

Blow Up is just one of the works of Tom Runnels on display at the Bollinger County Museum of Natural History. Julie Pruit ~ Banner Press

Darrough's exhibits consisted of artifacts, geological specimens and fossils, plus the only true dinosaur bones found in Missouri.

"I am moving my exhibits to the Ste. Genevieve Museum Learning Center," Darrough confirmed in a telephone interview. "The Ste. Genevieve Museum and Learning Center is scheduled to re-open in the late fall of 2018."

The dinosaur bones will be sent to the Chicago Field Museum for further study. Darrough is removing his exhibits from the Bollinger County Museum. The Bollinger County Museum plans to expand its Civil War exhibit and add other regional artifacts to compensate for the artifacts that are being moved to the Ste. Genevieve museum.