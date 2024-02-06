A Bollinger County man was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. to 179 months in prison Tuesday, Nov. 12, for receiving and possessing child sex abuse material.

Justin Wade Welker, 40, of Sedgewickville was arrested after a Detroit FBI office found out two people were discussing engaging in sexual acts with minors on the Kik messaging app.

According to an Office of the United States Attorney Eastern District of Missouri news release, Welker was traced back to his home in Sedgewickville by the FBI.