A Bollinger County man was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. to 179 months in prison Tuesday, Nov. 12, for receiving and possessing child sex abuse material.
Justin Wade Welker, 40, of Sedgewickville was arrested after a Detroit FBI office found out two people were discussing engaging in sexual acts with minors on the Kik messaging app.
According to an Office of the United States Attorney Eastern District of Missouri news release, Welker was traced back to his home in Sedgewickville by the FBI.
"A warrant for Welker's arrest was issued Feb. 9 and a search of his home led to additional evidence, the sheriff's office stated. On Feb. 14, according to the social media post, the sheriff's office received more social media communications that led to additional criminal charges," prior Southeast Missourian reporting stated.
The release stated the FBI approached Welker at work, and he then admitted to viewing the child pornography.
Welker pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography in August in U.S. District Court.
