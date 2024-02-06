Bollinger County man receives prison sentence in sodomy, rape case

A Bollinger County man has been sentenced to 38 years in prison for sodomy, rape and molestation of a minor.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced the sentencing of Daniel Martin, 30, of Glen Allen, Missouri, on Wednesday in a news release.
On March 27, a Wayne County jury convicted Martin of one count of statutory rape, one count of attempted statutory rape, three counts of statutory sodomy, one count of attempted statutory sodomy and three counts of child molestation.
Martin sexually abused a 12-year-old girl for several months at a home in Bollinger County. "When the victim bravely reported the abuse to her mother, her mother immediately contacted the Bollinger County Sheriff's Department," the news release stated.
Schmitt praised the investigation by the sheriff's department and the efforts of prosecutors in Bollinger and Wayne counties.
The Missouri Attorney General's Office assisted in the prosecution of the case.
Do you like stories about government and courts? Keep up with the latest news by signing up for our daily morning headline email. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.