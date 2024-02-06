Bollinger County man receives prison sentence in sodomy, rape case

A Bollinger County man has been sentenced to 38 years in prison for sodomy, rape and molestation of a minor.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced the sentencing of Daniel Martin, 30, of Glen Allen, Missouri, on Wednesday in a news release.

On March 27, a Wayne County jury convicted Martin of one count of statutory rape, one count of attempted statutory rape, three counts of statutory sodomy, one count of attempted statutory sodomy and three counts of child molestation.