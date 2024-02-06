All sections
NewsAugust 1, 2019

Bollinger County man receives prison sentence in sodomy, rape case

A Bollinger County man has been sentenced to 38 years in prison for sodomy, rape and molestation of a minor. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced the sentencing of Daniel Martin, 30, of Glen Allen, Missouri, on Wednesday in a news release...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian file

A Bollinger County man has been sentenced to 38 years in prison for sodomy, rape and molestation of a minor.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced the sentencing of Daniel Martin, 30, of Glen Allen, Missouri, on Wednesday in a news release.

On March 27, a Wayne County jury convicted Martin of one count of statutory rape, one count of attempted statutory rape, three counts of statutory sodomy, one count of attempted statutory sodomy and three counts of child molestation.

Martin sexually abused a 12-year-old girl for several months at a home in Bollinger County. "When the victim bravely reported the abuse to her mother, her mother immediately contacted the Bollinger County Sheriff's Department," the news release stated.

Schmitt praised the investigation by the sheriff's department and the efforts of prosecutors in Bollinger and Wayne counties.

The Missouri Attorney General's Office assisted in the prosecution of the case.

Local News
