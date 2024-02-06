Bollinger County man, dog found dead after blaze at mobile home

One man and a dog were killed when a mobile home north of Marble Hill caught fire early Thursday morning, authorities said.

Family members at the scene Thursday night said Rick Morrison, 57, died in the fire.

Fire chief Calvin Troxell of the Woodland Fire Protection District said firefighters were notified of the fire around 2:30 a.m. Thursday and responded to the residence, located about 3 miles north of Marble Hill on Highway 51.

A neighbor who requested anonymity told a reporter at the scene they called 911 after seeing the glow from the fire through their window.

Troxell, who also serves as Bollinger County deputy coroner, said an autopsy was scheduled for today. The dog who perished was a chihuahua, according to the neighbor.