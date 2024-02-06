All sections
NewsOctober 26, 2018

Bollinger County man, dog found dead after blaze at mobile home

One man and a dog were killed when a mobile home north of Marble Hill caught fire early Thursday morning, authorities said. Family members at the scene Thursday night said Rick Morrison, 57, died in the fire. Fire chief Calvin Troxell of the Woodland Fire Protection District said firefighters were notified of the fire around 2:30 a.m. Thursday and responded to the residence, located about 3 miles north of Marble Hill on Highway 51...

Tyler Graef
The scene of an early morning mobile home fire that claimed the life of Rick Morrison, 57, on Thursday three miles north of Marble Hill, Missouri.
The scene of an early morning mobile home fire that claimed the life of Rick Morrison, 57, on Thursday three miles north of Marble Hill, Missouri.JULIE PRUITT ~ Banner Press

One man and a dog were killed when a mobile home north of Marble Hill caught fire early Thursday morning, authorities said.

Family members at the scene Thursday night said Rick Morrison, 57, died in the fire.

Fire chief Calvin Troxell of the Woodland Fire Protection District said firefighters were notified of the fire around 2:30 a.m. Thursday and responded to the residence, located about 3 miles north of Marble Hill on Highway 51.

A neighbor who requested anonymity told a reporter at the scene they called 911 after seeing the glow from the fire through their window.

Troxell, who also serves as Bollinger County deputy coroner, said an autopsy was scheduled for today. The dog who perished was a chihuahua, according to the neighbor.

No one else was in the residence at the time of the fire, Troxell said. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Troxell said, adding a Missouri state fire marshall had visited the scene.

The North Bollinger County Fire District assisted the Woodland Fire Protection District in extinguishing the blaze. Though Troxell said firefighters were able to knock the fire down "immediately," he noted the structure already was damaged beyond repair.

Banner Press journalist Julie Pruitt contributed to this report.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

Local News
