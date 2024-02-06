All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsAugust 9, 2022
Bollinger County man charged with second-degree murder
Christopher Wolk of Patton, Missouri, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Brandon Stephens, 28, also of Patton, earlier this year, according to a news release issued last week by Bollinger County Sheriff Casey Graham...
Banner Press
Christopher Wolk
Christopher Wolk

Christopher Wolk of Patton, Missouri, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Brandon Stephens, 28, also of Patton, earlier this year, according to a news release issued last week by Bollinger County Sheriff Casey Graham.

Bollinger County Sheriff's Office began the death investigation Jan. 2 after deputies were dispatched to an unresponsive male at a residence in Sedgewickville, Missouri, Graham said. Shortly after their arrival, the male was declared dead.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Following the initial investigation, it was determined through forensic testing that fentanyl was a contributing factor to Stephens's death, Graham said. During the course of the investigation, information was obtained in reference to Wolk distributing fentanyl to Stephens, according to the sheriff.

After the investigation, Graham said Bollinger County Prosecuting Attorney's Office filed charges against Wolk, and a warrant was then issued by Judge Alan Beussink for Wolk's arrest July 27.

Wolk is incarcerated at Cape Girardeau County jail with a cash-only bond set at $500,000.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Trial scheduled for county coroner Wavis Jordan
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy