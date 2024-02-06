Bollinger County man charged with second-degree murder

Christopher Wolk of Patton, Missouri, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Brandon Stephens, 28, also of Patton, earlier this year, according to a news release issued last week by Bollinger County Sheriff Casey Graham.
Bollinger County Sheriff's Office began the death investigation Jan. 2 after deputies were dispatched to an unresponsive male at a residence in Sedgewickville, Missouri, Graham said. Shortly after their arrival, the male was declared dead.
Following the initial investigation, it was determined through forensic testing that fentanyl was a contributing factor to Stephens's death, Graham said. During the course of the investigation, information was obtained in reference to Wolk distributing fentanyl to Stephens, according to the sheriff.
After the investigation, Graham said Bollinger County Prosecuting Attorney's Office filed charges against Wolk, and a warrant was then issued by Judge Alan Beussink for Wolk's arrest July 27.
Wolk is incarcerated at Cape Girardeau County jail with a cash-only bond set at $500,000.