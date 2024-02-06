Bollinger County man charged with second-degree murder

Christopher Wolk of Patton, Missouri, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Brandon Stephens, 28, also of Patton, earlier this year, according to a news release issued last week by Bollinger County Sheriff Casey Graham.

Bollinger County Sheriff's Office began the death investigation Jan. 2 after deputies were dispatched to an unresponsive male at a residence in Sedgewickville, Missouri, Graham said. Shortly after their arrival, the male was declared dead.