Bollinger County man arrested for DWI

A Marble Hill, Missouri, man was arrested early Sunday morning for alleged driving while intoxicated.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said authorities arrested Damian Lutes, 21, in Bollinger County for alleged DWI and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.
He was taken to the county jail and released.
