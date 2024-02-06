Three suspects have been taken into custody as a result of a Bollinger County investigation in which human remains were located.
Bollinger County Sheriff's Office received a report Thursday morning about a missing female from Illinois.
Deputies with Bollinger County Sheriff's office, along with investigators from the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control, conducted an investigation within Bollinger County. Throughout the course of that investigation, human remains were located, along with other items of evidence.
The suspects are in custody pending the filing of formal criminal charges.
Bollinger County Sheriff Casey Graham reported that the investigation is ongoing and additional updates will follow.
