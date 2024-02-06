All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 16, 2021

Bollinger County investigation triggered by report of missing Illinois woman

Three suspects have been taken into custody as a result of a Bollinger County investigation in which human remains were located. Bollinger County Sheriff's Office received a report Thursday morning about a missing female from Illinois. Deputies with Bollinger County Sheriff's office, along with investigators from the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control, conducted an investigation within Bollinger County. ...

Banner Press
story image illustation

Three suspects have been taken into custody as a result of a Bollinger County investigation in which human remains were located.

Bollinger County Sheriff's Office received a report Thursday morning about a missing female from Illinois.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Deputies with Bollinger County Sheriff's office, along with investigators from the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control, conducted an investigation within Bollinger County. Throughout the course of that investigation, human remains were located, along with other items of evidence.

The suspects are in custody pending the filing of formal criminal charges.

Bollinger County Sheriff Casey Graham reported that the investigation is ongoing and additional updates will follow.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy