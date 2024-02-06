All sections
NewsSeptember 14, 2019
Bollinger County firefighter faces rape, sodomy charges
A Bollinger County volunteer firefighter faces charges of rape, sodomy, child molestation and incest stemming from incidents this year and last. Ronald Braden, 45, of Zalma, Missouri, was arrested earlier this summer. His wife, Trishcia Braden, faces a felony charge of tampering with physical evidence in connection with the case...
Southeast Missourian

A Bollinger County volunteer firefighter faces charges of rape, sodomy, child molestation and incest stemming from incidents this year and last.

Ronald Braden, 45, of Zalma, Missouri, was arrested earlier this summer. His wife, Trishcia Braden, faces a felony charge of tampering with physical evidence in connection with the case.

She also faces two misdemeanor drug charges.

Trishcia Braden’s preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 26 in Bollinger County Circuit Court. A preliminary hearing in Ronald Braden’s case is scheduled for Oct. 8 in Bollinger County Circuit Court.

Ronald Braden is accused of sexual offenses at his home and at the Zalma volunteer fire department station and other locations, including incidents in Cape Girardeau, Poplar Bluff and St. Charles, Missouri, according to a probable-cause statement.

The incident in Cape Girardeau occurred near the end of last year at a business he owns, Sgt. Nick Becker of the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Department wrote in the probable-cause statement. The business was not identified.

The victim said the “sexual acts” also occurred on “business trips” outside of Missouri, including Pensacola, Florida; Nashville, Tennessee; Atlanta; and Dallas, Becker wrote.

Court documents state law enforcement officials were informed of the crimes July 18.

Two separate forensic interviews occurred in Cape Girardeau, one July 22 and another July 30.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform.

