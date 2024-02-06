Bollinger County firefighter faces rape, sodomy charges

A Bollinger County volunteer firefighter faces charges of rape, sodomy, child molestation and incest stemming from incidents this year and last.

Ronald Braden, 45, of Zalma, Missouri, was arrested earlier this summer. His wife, Trishcia Braden, faces a felony charge of tampering with physical evidence in connection with the case.

She also faces two misdemeanor drug charges.

Trishcia Braden’s preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 26 in Bollinger County Circuit Court. A preliminary hearing in Ronald Braden’s case is scheduled for Oct. 8 in Bollinger County Circuit Court.