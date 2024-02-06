All sections
NewsJuly 22, 2023

Bollinger County deputies arrest sex offenders

Deputies with the Bollinger County Sheriff's Office arrested three men last week. According to authorities, two of them were registered sex ofenders. On Tuesday, July 18, deputies received word that Derek Kinder, 39, a registered sex offender, was violating terms of his sex offender registration. He was located and arrested the next day, and an arrest warrant was issued for failing to register as a sex offender, a Class D felony. Kinder remains incarcerated at Bollinger County Jail...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Derek Kinder
Derek Kinder

Deputies with the Bollinger County Sheriff's Office arrested three men last week.

According to authorities, two of them were registered sex ofenders.

On Tuesday, July 18, deputies received word that Derek Kinder, 39, a registered sex offender, was violating terms of his sex offender registration. He was located and arrested the next day, and an arrest warrant was issued for failing to register as a sex offender, a Class D felony. Kinder remains incarcerated at Bollinger County Jail.

Deputies arrested Charles Ostheimer, 66, also a sex offender, Thursday, July 20, at his residence for a felony probation violation. Ostheimer also remains incarcerated at Bollinger County Jail.

Ostheimer was not the only person arrested for a felony probation violation that week. On Wednesday, July 19, deputies learned Michael Rutherford, 49, also had an arrest warrant of this kind out for him. Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's deputies located and arrested him. He was later transferred to Bollinger County Jail and remains incarcerated.

Charles Ostheimer
Charles Ostheimer
Charles Ostheimer
Charles Ostheimer
