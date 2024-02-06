Bollinger County deputies arrest sex offenders

Deputies with the Bollinger County Sheriff's Office arrested three men last week.

According to authorities, two of them were registered sex ofenders.

On Tuesday, July 18, deputies received word that Derek Kinder, 39, a registered sex offender, was violating terms of his sex offender registration. He was located and arrested the next day, and an arrest warrant was issued for failing to register as a sex offender, a Class D felony. Kinder remains incarcerated at Bollinger County Jail.