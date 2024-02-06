Bollinger County court to close Tuesday

Circuit Judge Benjamin Lewis ordered Circuit Court of Bollinger County, 32nd Judicial District, to close at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9.
A release from the judge's office said the order is because of expected high winds and dangerous building conditions.
Officials announced last month finding structural issues with the facility.
