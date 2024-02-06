All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 16, 2023

Bollinger County Chamber seeks donations to replace damaged holiday lights

The Bollinger County Chamber of Commerce is seeking the community's help in keeping spirits bright after a recent storm damaged holiday lights. The chamber has set up a GoFundMe account where people can make donations. The GoFundMe page states some of the decorations were damaged beyond saving...

Danny Walter
The Bollinger County Chamber of Commerce is seeking the community's help in keeping spirits bright after a recent storm damaged their holiday lights.
The Bollinger County Chamber of Commerce is seeking the community's help in keeping spirits bright after a recent storm damaged their holiday lights.Southeast Missourian archive photo

The Bollinger County Chamber of Commerce is seeking the community's help in keeping spirits bright after a recent storm damaged holiday lights.

The chamber has set up a GoFundMe account where people can make donations.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The GoFundMe page states some of the decorations were damaged beyond saving.

"We are raising funds to purchase 350 feet of red, white, and blue lights for the Veteran's Memorial in Railroad Park. Additionally, we hope to purchase lights for the trees in Magnolia Park and Twin City Park," the page states.

To view the GoFundMe, visit www.gf.me/v/c/3rrf/christmas-light-veterans-memorial-marble-hill.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City...
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for Marc...
NewsDec. 6
Police report 12-7-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
NewsDec. 5
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
Police report 12-5-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24
Police report 12-4-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy