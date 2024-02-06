The Bollinger County Chamber of Commerce is seeking the community's help in keeping spirits bright after a recent storm damaged holiday lights.
The chamber has set up a GoFundMe account where people can make donations.
The GoFundMe page states some of the decorations were damaged beyond saving.
"We are raising funds to purchase 350 feet of red, white, and blue lights for the Veteran's Memorial in Railroad Park. Additionally, we hope to purchase lights for the trees in Magnolia Park and Twin City Park," the page states.
To view the GoFundMe, visit www.gf.me/v/c/3rrf/christmas-light-veterans-memorial-marble-hill.
