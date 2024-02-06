Bollinger Co. native in Poland helping Ukrainian refugees

Bollinger County native Dan Upchurch, a Banner Press columnist who has been sending columns from Ukraine for the last several years, is safe and living in Poland, according to his son, Bobby.
Dan Upchurch and his wife, Lori, have been serving as missionaries in Ukraine for many years.
"Their mission board does not want to release how many missionaries were initially evacuated, but it was a large group," said Bobby Upchurch, a pastor in Bonne Terre, Missouri, and an English teacher at Farmington High School. "However, we can say they were evacuated to Hungary a month ago and had been working virtually with their seminary students and traveling to work with groups outside of Ukraine until the war broke out."
He said his parents have bounced between hotels and Airbnbs.
"They left everything they own in Ukraine except a few changes of clothes, so they are essentially living like refugees," he said. "Right now they are working with pastors across Poland to set up places for refugees to receive food, clothing and lodging. These 'checkpoints' are also helping the refugees find more permanent places and even employment when possible. My parents are also working to provide spiritual support. The Gideons are sending them Bibles to distribute, and my parents are trying to set up Ukrainian- and Russian-speaking churches for the refugees. In addition to this, they are sending funds back into Ukraine to help their churches support those left behind."
Dan and Lori Upchurch had planned to return home to Bollinger County this summer for a visit, according to their son.
"Before this conflict began, they were supposed to be back in the United States this summer," he said. "That is still their plan, but it is, of course, subject to what happens with this war."
At this time, he said his parents have chosen to remain in Poland to help with the refugees.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.