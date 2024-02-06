All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMarch 10, 2022

Bollinger Co. native in Poland helping Ukrainian refugees

Bollinger County native Dan Upchurch, a Banner Press columnist who has been sending columns from Ukraine for the last several years, is safe and living in Poland, according to his son, Bobby. Dan Upchurch and his wife, Lori, have been serving as missionaries in Ukraine for many years...

Mary Layton
Dan Upchurch
Dan Upchurch

Bollinger County native Dan Upchurch, a Banner Press columnist who has been sending columns from Ukraine for the last several years, is safe and living in Poland, according to his son, Bobby.

Dan Upchurch and his wife, Lori, have been serving as missionaries in Ukraine for many years.

"Their mission board does not want to release how many missionaries were initially evacuated, but it was a large group," said Bobby Upchurch, a pastor in Bonne Terre, Missouri, and an English teacher at Farmington High School. "However, we can say they were evacuated to Hungary a month ago and had been working virtually with their seminary students and traveling to work with groups outside of Ukraine until the war broke out."

He said his parents have bounced between hotels and Airbnbs.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"They left everything they own in Ukraine except a few changes of clothes, so they are essentially living like refugees," he said. "Right now they are working with pastors across Poland to set up places for refugees to receive food, clothing and lodging. These 'checkpoints' are also helping the refugees find more permanent places and even employment when possible. My parents are also working to provide spiritual support. The Gideons are sending them Bibles to distribute, and my parents are trying to set up Ukrainian- and Russian-speaking churches for the refugees. In addition to this, they are sending funds back into Ukraine to help their churches support those left behind."

Dan and Lori Upchurch had planned to return home to Bollinger County this summer for a visit, according to their son.

"Before this conflict began, they were supposed to be back in the United States this summer," he said. "That is still their plan, but it is, of course, subject to what happens with this war."

At this time, he said his parents have chosen to remain in Poland to help with the refugees.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 3
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
NewsNov. 2
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
NewsNov. 1
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
NewsOct. 31
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
NewsOct. 31
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
NewsOct. 31
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy