Bollinger Co. native in Poland helping Ukrainian refugees

Bollinger County native Dan Upchurch, a Banner Press columnist who has been sending columns from Ukraine for the last several years, is safe and living in Poland, according to his son, Bobby.

Dan Upchurch and his wife, Lori, have been serving as missionaries in Ukraine for many years.

"Their mission board does not want to release how many missionaries were initially evacuated, but it was a large group," said Bobby Upchurch, a pastor in Bonne Terre, Missouri, and an English teacher at Farmington High School. "However, we can say they were evacuated to Hungary a month ago and had been working virtually with their seminary students and traveling to work with groups outside of Ukraine until the war broke out."

He said his parents have bounced between hotels and Airbnbs.