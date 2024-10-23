All sections
April 12, 2024

Bollinger Co. man again charged with failure to register as sex offender

A Bollinger County man has been charged for at least the fourth time for not registering as a sex offender. Bradley G. Wyss, of Marble Hill faces 10 to 30 years in prison after a Bollinger County Sheriff's deputy observed him in recent days driving a vehicle that was not listed on his sex offender registration as required by law. The third offense of failure to register raises the prison term to not less than 10 years up to 30...

Southeast Missourian
Bradley Wyss
Bradley Wyss

A Bollinger County man has been charged for at least the fourth time for not registering as a sex offender.

Bradley G. Wyss, of Marble Hill faces 10 to 30 years in prison after a Bollinger County Sheriff's deputy observed him in recent days driving a vehicle that was not listed on his sex offender registration as required by law. The third offense of failure to register raises the prison term to not less than 10 years up to 30.

Wyss was convicted in Wisconsin in 1995 when, at age 18, he committed a fourth-degree sexual assault against a 14-year-old girl, according to a sex offender registry operated by the Missouri Highway Patrol.

According to a news release issued Friday by Bollinger County Sheriff Casey Graham, Wyss has been convicted of failure to register as a sex offender five times. But charging documents filed online with the courts show three such previous convictions, once in January 2014 in Cape Girardeau County, another in August 2022 in Madison County and another in December 2023 in Bollinger County.

Graham, in his news release, stated Wyss was also previously arrested by the sheriff's office in May, at which time Wyss was charged with the Class A felony of failure to register for a third time, but he pleaded down to a Class E felony and was released on time served after seven months of incarceration.

Wyss is being held in the Bollinger County Jail in lieu of a $25,000 cash-only bond.

Story Tags
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

