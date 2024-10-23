A Bollinger County man has been charged for at least the fourth time for not registering as a sex offender.

Bradley G. Wyss, of Marble Hill faces 10 to 30 years in prison after a Bollinger County Sheriff's deputy observed him in recent days driving a vehicle that was not listed on his sex offender registration as required by law. The third offense of failure to register raises the prison term to not less than 10 years up to 30.

Wyss was convicted in Wisconsin in 1995 when, at age 18, he committed a fourth-degree sexual assault against a 14-year-old girl, according to a sex offender registry operated by the Missouri Highway Patrol.