Boil water order lifted in Jackson

A boil water order issued Tuesday in Jackson has been lifted after testing revealed no contamination, city officials announced Wednesday afternoon.
On Oct. 30, a water main break along Stotler Way prompted officials to issue a precautionary boil water advisory for homes between the intersections of North Lacey Street and Braun Drive in Savannah Ridge Subdivision.
The addresses on Stotler Way included homes on the 200, 2500 and 2600 blocks, and 2685 Braun Drive.
More information is available by calling the Public Works department at (573) 243-2300, online at jacksonmo.org, or the city's Facebook page.
