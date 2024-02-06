Boil-water order issued in Jackson

A water main break Tuesday in Jacksonï¿½s Savannah Ridge subdivision led to a boil-water order for affected households, according to a city news release.
Addresses in the 200, 2500 and 2600 blocks of Stotler Way are included in the order, and 2685 Braun Drive, the release stated.
These addresses are between the intersections of North Lacey Street and Braun Drive.
A water main break along Stotler Way occurred at about 1 p.m. Tuesday, the release stated, and a boil-water order was issued ï¿½ standard practice where there is a possible problem with drinking water that has not been confirmed, according to the release.
A boil-water order is strictly a precaution, the release stated.
The advisory is in effect until further notice by city officials. More information is available by calling (573) 243-2300, or visiting www.jacksonmo.org or the cityï¿½s Facebook page.
