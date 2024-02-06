Boil water order issued for 350 homes in Cape Girardeau

About 350 homes near Nottingham Lane and Ferndale Drive in Cape Girardeau are under a precautionary boil-water advisory until 5 p.m. today, according to the city’s public information specialist, Jessica Sexton.

Work is underway to repair a water-main break, which affects an area east of Perryville Road and north of Lexington Avenue.

Affected household residents should boil water for a minimum of three to five minutes before using it to drink, brush teeth, cook, wash fruits or vegetables or make ice cubes, or use bottled water instead.