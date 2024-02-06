Boil water order issued for 350 homes in Cape Girardeau

About 350 homes near Nottingham Lane and Ferndale Drive in Cape Girardeau are under a precautionary boil-water advisory until 5 p.m. today, according to the city’s public information specialist, Jessica Sexton.
Work is underway to repair a water-main break, which affects an area east of Perryville Road and north of Lexington Avenue.
Affected household residents should boil water for a minimum of three to five minutes before using it to drink, brush teeth, cook, wash fruits or vegetables or make ice cubes, or use bottled water instead.
Visit www.cityofcape.org for an updated status.
Pertinent address:
Nottingham Lane and Ferndale Drive, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
