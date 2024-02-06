Boil-water alert issued for Jackson subdivision

A precautionary boil-water advisory for some Jackson residents is in effect and will expire at 5 p.m. today in accordance with Missouri state regulations, according to a news release from city engineer Erica Bogenpohl.
A water main broke Tuesday near Warren Place subdivision, affecting residences on Easton Drive, Masterson Drive, Chamberlain Drive, Mohawk Street, Warren Lake Drive, Chimney Springs Court, Meadow Court, Ashley Trace Court and Kimbel Lane south of Country Club Place.
Residents should watch for the order to be lifted, according to the news release, and may experience a temporary loss of water service.
Water should be boiled vigorously for three minutes and allowed to cool sufficiently before consuming.
Residents should use only boiled water for drinking, brushing teeth, diluting fruit juices and all other food preparations or consumption.
Ice cubes from a household automatic ice maker should not be used.
Disinfect dishes by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water containing one teaspoon of household bleach per gallon.
Water used for bathing typically does not need to be boiled but should not be ingested.
People with severe rashes or cuts may wish to consult their physicians before exposure to untreated water.
“The City apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause the affected residents,” Bogenpohl said in the release.
Questions may be directed to the public works department at (573) 243-2300.
