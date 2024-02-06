Boil-water advisory near SEMO campus lifted

A precautionary boil-water advisory issued Tuesday for parts of Cape Girardeau has been lifted.
According to city officials, the advisory was issued due to a water main break and affected nearly 2,000 water customers on or near the Southeast Missouri State University campus.
An email issued by the city Wednesday afternoon said water in the affected area had been shown to be safe, allowing the boil-water advisory to end.
"Customers can use water normally," the email said.
