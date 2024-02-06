All sections
April 29, 2021

Boil-water advisory near SEMO campus lifted

A precautionary boil-water advisory issued Tuesday for parts of Cape Girardeau has been lifted. According to city officials, the advisory was issued due to a water main break and affected nearly 2,000 water customers on or near the Southeast Missouri State University campus...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation
Michal Balog

A precautionary boil-water advisory issued Tuesday for parts of Cape Girardeau has been lifted.

According to city officials, the advisory was issued due to a water main break and affected nearly 2,000 water customers on or near the Southeast Missouri State University campus.

An email issued by the city Wednesday afternoon said water in the affected area had been shown to be safe, allowing the boil-water advisory to end.

"Customers can use water normally," the email said.

Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

