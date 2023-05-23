All sections
May 23, 2023

Boil water advisory lifted in Jackson

Jackson officials announced Monday afternoon, May 22, that a boil-water advisory for portions of the city has been lifted. The advisory included Trail Ridge Subdivision, Kimbel Woods Subdivision, East Ridge Subdivision and along Old Cape Road from Kimbel Woods Drive to Gloria Street...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation
Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

Jackson officials announced Monday afternoon, May 22, that a boil-water advisory for portions of the city has been lifted.

The advisory included Trail Ridge Subdivision, Kimbel Woods Subdivision, East Ridge Subdivision and along Old Cape Road from Kimbel Woods Drive to Gloria Street.

Water quality testing has been completed and the tests showed no evidence of contamination, a release states. This confirms that the City of Jackson’s water is safe for consumption without boiling and residents can freely drink and use their water.

Anyone with questions/concerns may contact the Public Works Department at (573) 243-2300, www.jacksonmo.org or on Facebook.

