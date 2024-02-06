All sections
NewsJanuary 24, 2020

Boil water advisory lifted in Jackson

A precautionary boil water advisory issued Tuesday has been lifted, Jackson city officials announced Friday. All addresses receiving water service from the city were affected, except a specific area that included subdivisions Cold Creek Estates, Terrace Park Estates, Nine Oaks, Glendale Unit II and Deerwood...

Jackson city officials ordered a precautionary boil water advisory Tuesday after excess levels of chlorine were detected in the city's water system. The area in green shows the area of the city not affected. The advisory was lifted Friday.
Jackson city officials ordered a precautionary boil water advisory Tuesday after excess levels of chlorine were detected in the city's water system. The area in green shows the area of the city not affected. The advisory was lifted Friday.Provided by Rodney Bollinger

A precautionary boil water advisory issued Tuesday has been lifted, Jackson city officials announced Friday.

All addresses receiving water service from the city were affected, except a specific area that included subdivisions Cold Creek Estates, Terrace Park Estates, Nine Oaks, Glendale Unit II and Deerwood.

A low chlorine level in the city's water system, caused by a malfunction in the equipment that delivers the system's chlorine, prompted the advisory.

All necessary repairs were made, and the amount of chlorine in the system has increased to approved levels at all test locations, according to a city news release.

Questions or concerns may be directed to the Public Works Department, (573) 243-2300, jacksonmo.org, or facebook.com/jacksonmo.

