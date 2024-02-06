Boil water advisory lifted in Jackson

A low chlorine level in the city's water system, caused by a malfunction in the equipment that delivers the system's chlorine, prompted the advisory.

All necessary repairs were made, and the amount of chlorine in the system has increased to approved levels at all test locations, according to a city news release.

Questions or concerns may be directed to the Public Works Department, (573) 243-2300, jacksonmo.org, or facebook.com/jacksonmo.