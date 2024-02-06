Boil-water advisory lifted in Jackson

Tuesday’s boil-water advisory for Warren Place subdivision in Jackson was lifted Wednesday.
A water main break occurred Tuesday afternoon on Kimbel Lane, said Jackson city engineer Erica Bogenpohl in a news release.
“Crews worked quickly to repair the damage and water quality sampling results received today revealed no contamination,” Bogenpohl said in the release. “This confirms that the city’s water is safe for consumption without boiling, and residents can freely drink or use their water.”
Residents with questions or comments about this matter may call the public works department at (573) 243-2300.
