Boil water advisory issued near SEMO campus

A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued as of Tuesday morning for parts of Cape Girardeau in the vicinity of the Southeast Missouri University campus and a number of nearby homes and businesses.
The order was issued in response to a "low pressure incident," according to city officials. The problem was caused by a water main break along Sprigg Street.
"While there is no known issue with the water, customers should boil and cool before consumption until water can be tested and verified safe," according to a statement on the city's website, www.cityofcape.org.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.