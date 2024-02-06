Boil water advisory issued in Jackson after main damage

A damaged water main in Jackson Friday morning led to utility interruption and city officials issuing a precautionary boil water advisory, the city announced.

The section of East Jackson Boulevard is from Walton Boulevard to Old Cape Road, and includes all businesses on Walton Drive, the section of Old Cape Road that includes Cape Starter and Alternator up to and including Old Hickory Drive and Hermitage Drive, and businesses and homes along East Jackson Boulevard from Walton Drive to Old Cape Road, the release stated.

Around 10:30 a.m. Friday, a water main was damaged, and water service will be restored as soon as possible.