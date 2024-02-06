All sections
October 19, 2021

Boil water advisory issued in Fruitland area

Public Water Supply District 1 has issued a boil-water advisory for the Whispering Heights and Pleasant Lake subdivisions in the Fruitland area. The advisory took effect Monday. Officials will test the system Tuesday and may have results Wednesday, which could allow them to end the advisory...

Michal Balog

Public Water Supply District 1 has issued a boil-water advisory for the Whispering Heights and Pleasant Lake subdivisions in the Fruitland area.

The advisory took effect Monday. Officials will test the system Tuesday and may have results Wednesday, which could allow them to end the advisory.

Local News

