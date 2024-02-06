Boil-water advisory issued for parts of Scott City

A precautionary boil-water advisory has been issued for a 48-hour span starting Wednesday in part of Scott City. The affected area is east of Pennington and south of Main Street (all of old Illmo). Residents in the affected area could experience some water outage Wednesday.
The advisory is because of water line improvements.
