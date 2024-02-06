Boil-water advisory issued for parts of Jackson

A water main break in Jackson compelled officials to issue a boil-water advisory Sunday, May 21.
Affected areas are Trail Ridge Subdivision, Kimbel Woods Subdivision, East Ridge Subdivision and all of Old Cape Road from Kimbel Woods Drive to Gloria Street.
Officials were made aware of the leak at about 9 p.m. Saturday night, May 20. Water service was restored by early Sunday afternoon.
Updates on this advisory, including the cancellation, will be issued as information becomes available. For more information, contact the City of Jackson Department of Public Works at (573) 243-2300, online at jacksonmo.org or on Facebook.
