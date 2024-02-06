All sections
September 17, 2020

Boil-water advisory in north Cape canceled

Southeast Missourian

A boil-water advisory for about 350 households in northern Cape Girardeau has been canceled, the city announced Wednesday night in a news release.

The advisory, issued Tuesday, affected homes in the West Cape Rock/Snake Hill/Tanglewood/Cape Hills area and resulted from a water main break caused by construction activity, and was expected to be in effect until this evening.

Water was tested and confirmed to be clean and safe Wednesday, according to the release.

For more information, visit www.cityofcapegirardeau.org.

Local News

