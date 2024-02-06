Boil water advisory for small portion of Cape lifted

Cape Girardeau officials lifted Friday, March 7, a boil water advisory for Cape Trails apartment complex, nearby tennis courts and Barbara Blanchard Elementary.
The advisory was issued Wednesday, after a water valve failed on North Sprigg Street near the apartment complex.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.