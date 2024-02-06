All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
NewsMarch 7, 2025

Boil water advisory for small portion of Cape lifted

Cape Girardeau has lifted the boil water advisory for Cape Trails apartment complex and nearby areas after a water valve failure. The advisory was in effect since Wednesday.

Cape Girardeau officials lifted Friday, March 7, a boil water advisory for Cape Trails apartment complex, nearby tennis courts and Barbara Blanchard Elementary.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The advisory was issued Wednesday, after a water valve failed on North Sprigg Street near the apartment complex.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 3-7-25
NewsMar. 6
Police report 3-7-25
Voss' coroner standards bill passes House committee
NewsMar. 6
Voss' coroner standards bill passes House committee
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing 2 Kansas sheriff’s deputies
NewsMar. 6
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing 2 Kansas sheriff’s deputies
Butler County political party officials weigh in on decorum after heated presidential address
NewsMar. 6
Butler County political party officials weigh in on decorum after heated presidential address
Local political figures react to first month of Trump’s second presidential term
NewsMar. 6
Local political figures react to first month of Trump’s second presidential term
Business leaders celebrate opening of Trussworks Jackson facility
NewsMar. 6
Business leaders celebrate opening of Trussworks Jackson facility
Testimony heard regarding former Cape County coroner's alleged theft from deceased in first day of trial
NewsMar. 6
Testimony heard regarding former Cape County coroner's alleged theft from deceased in first day of trial
Cape Girardeau officials issue boil water advisory for area along North Sprigg Street
NewsMar. 6
Cape Girardeau officials issue boil water advisory for area along North Sprigg Street
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy