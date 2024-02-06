Boil-water advisory for Jackson lifted

A precautionary boil-water advisory has been lifted for the Annwood Estates area and surrounding addresses in Jackson.
City officials were notified of damage caused to a water main Wednesday, located at the intersection of Brittany Drive and East Jackson Boulevard near the entrance to Annwood Estates Subdivision.
