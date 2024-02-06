All sections
October 14, 2020

Boil-water advisory annnounced in Jackson

Southeast Missourian
The area impacted by a boil water advisory in Jackson is seen.
The area impacted by a boil water advisory in Jackson is seen.Submitted

A precautionary boil-water advisory has been issued for properties near Walton Drive and East Jackson Boulevard in Jackson.

At 3 p.m. Tuesday, city officials were informed of a water main break at this location, causing temporary service interruptions and the issuance of the advisory. City crews were on-site afterward, repairing the damaged pipe.

Specific properties affected by the advisory include the following addresses: 2999 E. Jackson Blvd., 3039 E. Jackson Blvd., 3051 E. Jackson Blvd., 2050 Walton Drive (all suites) and 2201 Walton Drive (all suites).

The advisory is in effect until further notice by city officials. For more information, contact the Jackson Public Works Department at (573) 243-2300, jacksonmo.org or on Facebook.

