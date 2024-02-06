Boil order lifted in Jackson

The precautionary boil water advisory has been lifted in Jackson.
The order affected an area on East Jackson Boulevard from Walton Boulevard to Old Cape Road. This area included all of the businesses on Walton Drivd, the part of Old Cape Road. that includes Cape Starter and Alternator up to and including Old Hickory Drive and Hermitage Drive, and the businesses and homes along East Jackson Boulevard from Walton Drive to Old Cape Road.
