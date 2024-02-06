Boil order lifted in Jackson

The boil water advisory issued earlier this week for an area of Jackson has been lifted. Water samples were tested and returned negative for any contamination. The precautionary measure was taken because of a damaged water main on East Jackson Boulevard near the entrance to Annwood Estates Subdivision. Concurrently, officials were notified of an unrelated break in the water main located within the Klaus Park Village Subdivision on Lexington Drive near the intersection of Wexford Court...