A 12-inch water main break Sunday, Dec. 29, on Cape LaCroix Road near Boutin Drive and Deerfield Lane in Cape Girardeau has resulted in a boil-water advisory for 1,201 addresses in the affected area.

According to a City of Cape Girardeau email, the advisory will remain in place until 10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, unless the city receives early test results confirming the water is safe. Alliance Water Resources local manager Jonathan Ridings told the Southeast Missourian in an email that he was informed the leak was found at 10:40 a.m. Sunday.

He said the excavation process was slowed down because of "a lot of buried infrastructure in the area", including electricity and gas lines.

"There was an unmarked old gas service line that was leaking causing us to halt work until Ameren could come out to ensure safety," Ridings stated in the email.