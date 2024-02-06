A 12-inch water main break Sunday, Dec. 29, on Cape LaCroix Road near Boutin Drive and Deerfield Lane in Cape Girardeau has resulted in a boil-water advisory for 1,201 addresses in the affected area.
According to a City of Cape Girardeau email, the advisory will remain in place until 10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, unless the city receives early test results confirming the water is safe. Alliance Water Resources local manager Jonathan Ridings told the Southeast Missourian in an email that he was informed the leak was found at 10:40 a.m. Sunday.
He said the excavation process was slowed down because of "a lot of buried infrastructure in the area", including electricity and gas lines.
"There was an unmarked old gas service line that was leaking causing us to halt work until Ameren could come out to ensure safety," Ridings stated in the email.
Ridings stated he was informed around 3 a.m. Monday morning, Dec. 30, the break was repaired. According to Ridings, Alliance collaborated with the Missouri Department of Transportation to close the road because the break happened on a state highway and was not city-owned.
Monday afternoon, the City of Cape Girardeau issued a news release stating that as temperatures decrease, water customers should to be prepared for more water main breaks.
“It is not uncommon to see more water main breaks when the ground freezes, hardens, and thaws,” Public Works assistant director Brock Davis stated in the news release. “And unfortunately for our customers, we have seen more water main breaks in general.”
The news release recommended storing at least one gallon of water "per person per day for several days, for drinking and sanitation."
To view an updated map and list of affected addresses, visit this website.
