The City of Cape Girardeau has issued a precautionary boil-water advisory Wednesday, Jan. 22, for 44 properties near the Interstate 55 and Kingshighway intersection.
According to a news release, an old underground booster pump failed and caused customers to sustain from "little to no water pressure". The release states water testing results should become available before 11:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24.
The release also states registered addresses that have been affected received texts or other notifications.
To view a map of the affected area, click here.
