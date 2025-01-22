All sections
NewsJanuary 22, 2025

Boil-water advisory issued for properties near I-55, Kingshighway intersection

A precautionary boil-water advisory is in effect for 44 properties near I-55 and Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau because of a failed booster pump causing low water pressure. Water test results are expected by Jan. 24.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
City of Cape Girardeau officials issued a boil-water advisory Wednesday, Jan. 22, for more than 40 properties near the Interstate 55 and Kingshighway intersection.
City of Cape Girardeau officials issued a boil-water advisory Wednesday, Jan. 22, for more than 40 properties near the Interstate 55 and Kingshighway intersection.

The City of Cape Girardeau has issued a precautionary boil-water advisory Wednesday, Jan. 22, for 44 properties near the Interstate 55 and Kingshighway intersection.

According to a news release, an old underground booster pump failed and caused customers to sustain from "little to no water pressure". The release states water testing results should become available before 11:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24.

The release also states registered addresses that have been affected received texts or other notifications.

To view a map of the affected area, click here.

